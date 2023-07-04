Tribunal: Abidoun’s lawyers get two days to study Adebutu’s submitted documents

Abiodun (right) and Adebutu

Counsels to Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, kicked against what they termed enormous documents from and evidence presented by the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate Hon. Ladi Adebutu.

In a resumed hearing at the governorship election petition tribunal on Tuesday, the All Progressive Congress candidate, Governor Abiodun through his lawyer Kehinde Ogunwunmiju SAN requested for adjournment of the tribunal to enable the respondents more time to go through the volume of documents and evidences submitted by the petitioner.

In response, Chief Goody Uche SAN, counsel to Ladi Adebutu argued that the respondent request is merely a delay tactics to waste the allotted 180 days of the petitioner.

He, however, prayed that the counsels of the respondents should leave their juniors in court to enable them do the needful and return to court on Wednesday for resumed hearing.

In its ruling, the court adjourned proceedings to Thursday to enable the respondents more time to go through the documents.

In a twist of event, when the court asked the counsel to INEC if the commission has any intention to tender documents during the proceedings, Muyiwa Olugola Esq. stated that INEC has very limited document to tender to back up its decision that APC won the governorship election in the state.

Counsel to Abiodun, Kehinde Ogunwunmiju, stated that the second respondent would wait to go through the petitioner’s documents first.

The court gave all parties forty-eight hours for harmonization and reconciliation.