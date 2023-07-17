Trial of popular Lagos plastic surgeon adjourned until Oct. 24

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, further adjourned until Oct. 24, for the adoption of written addresses, in the trial of a surgeon Dr Anuoluwapo Adepoju, charged with alleged evasion from the investigation into a failed plastic surgery,

The case which was scheduled for adoption of addresses on Monday, did not go on.

The case has consequently, been adjourned until Oct. 24 after the long vacation of courts.

The defendant is charged by the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission (FCCPC).

She is standing trial alongside her Clinic, MedContour Services Ltd, on a five-count charge bordering on a refusal to honour an invitation for an investigation into post-body surgery complications, as well as the production of investigation documents.

She was re-arraigned on July 17, 2020, alongside her Medical outfit, before Justice Mohammed Liman.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on self-recognizance.

The trial had since begun in the suit and the FCCPC had also since closed its case

The defence on its part, filed a no-case submission for the defendant on grounds that no case had been established against her by the prosecution, to warrant her entering a defence.

Meanwhile, Justice Liman had in a ruling delivered on April 7, 2022, rejected the no-case submission by the defendant.

Justice Liman had ruled that the evidence so far tendered before the court satisfies the elements of the criminal charges pending against the defendant.

The court then adjourned the case for the defence to open its case

The case, however, suffered several adjournments for various reasons.

On May 5 (this year) the defence opened its case and called the first defendant as sole witness.

The defendant was led in evidence and also cross-examined after which the court adjourned the case until June 21, for adoption of written addresses.

On June 21, the court did not sit and the case was then adjourned until July 17 (today) .

Hearing will now resume on Oct. 24.

In the five-count charge brought against the defendants, the prosecution alleged that, the first defendant failed to appear before the FCCPC in relation to an investigation into a reported failed plastic surgery.

The defendant was alleged to have failed to show up, in compliance with the commission’s summons dated April 15, 2020.

The prosecution also alleged that without sufficient cause, the first defendant also refused and failed to produce documents that she was required to produce in compliance with the commission’s notice of investigation dated April 14.2020.

The defendant was alleged to have prevented and obstructed the commission from carrying out its investigation into the said issue.

The offences contravenes the provision of sections 11(1)(a), 33(1)(a), 110, 113(1)(a) and 159(4) of the FCCPC Act, 2018.