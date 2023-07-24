Trevor Francis, Britain’s first £1m footballer, dies at 69

Trevor Francis, Britain’s first £1 million footballer, has died at the age of 69, a family spokesman announced on Monday.
The former England forward joined Nottingham Forest from Birmingham in the record move in 1979, scoring the winning goal in the European Cup final that year.
The family spokesman confirmed he had died in Spain from a heart attack.
As a manager Francis guided Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham to major domestic finals.
