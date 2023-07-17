Trevboi was never Davido’s signee — Israel DMW

Israel DMW, logistics manager of Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, has debunked claims of Davido being affiliated with Trevboi as a signee.

This comes on the tail of a man’s death at a popular club in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State in which Trevboi has come under investigation.

Following reports that Trevboi was a former signee of Davido, Isreal DMW took to his Instagram story to set the records straight.

Israel claimed that Trevboi was never officially signed to DMW.

According to Israel DMW,” Trevboi was simply someone Davido once support voluntarily by collaborating on a song.”

He disclosed that Davido generously covered all expenses for Trevboi’s music video, but they have since parted ways.

Israel expressed disappointment in the singer, saying he had the audacity to insult Davido as a form of gratitude for all his kindness.

“Trev was never Oga’s signee. He was just somebody whom Oga assisted freely, by jumping into his song. Oga even paid everything for his video shoot. Oga, long parted ways with him when he even had the guts to insult Oga, as a payback for all his kindness,”