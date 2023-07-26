Tree crushes man to death, 3 escape with injuries in Calabar

…As driver loses both legs

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Tragedy struck, yesterday, when a tree fell on a moving minibus crushing one of its occupants to death, while three others escaped with injuries.

The tragic incident, Vanguard learnt, occurred on the Murtala Muhammed Highway in front of the SUBEB office in Calabar.

According to an eyewitness, the bus with number plate, ABE 393 XA, was heading to 8 Miles from Watt Market, when a tree suddenly fell on it, crushing the Blue minibus with four occupants—two males and two females.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard on the telephone, Director/Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer in the state, Paul Bepeh, said it was an unfortunate incident, adding that the lone accident claimed one life. At the same time, the driver of the minibus also lost both legs.

He said: “It is quite unfortunate that the accident claimed a life today, which was no fault of the driver but nature.

“Our men rushed to the scene of the incident and took the injured to the hospital, unfortunately, one of the victims, who sat close to the door gave up the ghost while the driver of the bus lost both legs because the tree that fell had so much weight on his side.

“We are collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure the needful is done as it concerns old and weak trees along our roads to forestall any recurrence.”