Transfer: Saudi club offers 45-yr-old Buffon €30m deal

Former Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has received a lucrative contract offer from a Saudi Arabian club,

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport. Buffon is the latest household name to be be offered a juicy deal from Saudi Arabia, worth around €30 million net per season.

Buffon is still plying his trade in Serie B, having returned to Parma in the summer of 2021.

The 45-year-old made 19 appearances across competitions for the club last season.

The Italian legend, who won the World Cup with Italy back in 2006, is contracted to Parma for another year and could remain at the club.

However, Buffon’s other options are to retire from professional football or accept the Saudi Arabia offer.