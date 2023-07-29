Transfer: Saudi Arabia can end EPL’s dominance – Pep Guardiola

By Ayobami Okerinde

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has disclosed that the huge spending from Saudi Arabia may end the English Premier League’s dominance.

The EPL has witnessed a massive exodus from the league to Saudi clubs. Players such as N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firminho, and others left this summer.

According to The Athletic, the 52-year-old now believes the Saudi League has the financial strength to compete, and that could hurt the dominance of the EPL.

“It is not about the threat; it is a reality. They want to create a strong league, and so far, they are the league who can do it.

“The Premier League spent more than the other [leagues] because the organisation of the Premier League is better and the broadcasts and the sponsors are higher than the other leagues, so the clubs can spend what they have.

“Right now, the Saudi League—I don’t know how long they will sustain that but the feeling is that they will stay. I would say the players want to take this experience to play in that league and they are able to do it.”

He also agrees with Cristiano Ronaldo, who said a few weeks ago that he ‘opened the door’ to players signing for Saudi clubs.

“A few months ago when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was the only one to go, no one thought this many top, top extraordinary players would go to play in the Saudi league. I think in the close future it is going to happen more and more.”