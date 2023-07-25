Transfer: Samuel Chukwueze to undergo medical ahead of AC Milan switch

By Efosa Taiwo
Serie A giants, AC Milan have finally reached an agreement to sign Samuel Chukwueze from Villareal.
The Nigerian forward is expected to undergo his medical at the club soon, according to Fabrizio Romano.
After weeks of negotiation between Milan and Villarreal, both clubs have now pulled through on a deal that will see the skillful winger move to the Rossoneri.
The relevant documents are being exchanged and checked by the two sides, meaning it is only a matter of time.
Chukwueze will sign a long-term contract this week – valid until June 2028 – while the Rossoneri management have agreed a fee around €20m plus €8m in bonuses with their Spanish counterparts.
