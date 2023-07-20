Transfer: Sadio Mane ‘set to join’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane is in talks over a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

According to the Athletic, a representative from the Roof agency, which looks after Mane, met Al Nassr sporting director Goran Vucevic at the Pine Cliffs hotel in Portugal to discuss the potential switch.

Mane is with Bayern in Portugal as the German champions prepare for the new season.

It is understood that Bayern, faced with the interest Mane stirs with the Saudis, will revise upwards the price of the Senegalese.

The German champion had previously set the price at 20 million euros to sell the Senegalese international, who nevertheless arrived last summer in exchange for a check for 32 million euros.

The 31-year-old failed to make the desired impact in his debut season, scoring just seven goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances

The Senegalese’s season was marred by his dressing room bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane after a Champions League knockout clash with Manchester City in April, with Mane suspended and fined £250,000 for punching the German in the face.