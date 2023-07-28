Transfer: Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi club Al-Ahli from Man City

Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has left the treble winners to join Saudi side Al-Ahli, the two clubs announced on Friday.

The 32-year-old Algerian winger joined Pep Guardiola’s team in 2018 from Leicester, winning 11 major trophies at the club.

“The wait is over: Riyad is real,” the Saudi Pro League club said in a social media post.

City agreed a fee understood to be worth up to £30 million ($38.6 million) with Al-Ahli last week.

“I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved all that and so much more,” Mahrez said in a statement from the Premier League club.

“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters, and the best manager in the world.”

Mahrez is the latest big-name player to move to the cash-rich Saudi league.