Transfer: Real Madrid sign Arda Guler from Fenerbahce

Real Madrid have completed the signing of 18-year-old Turkey playmaker Arda Guler from Fenerbahce.

Guler who is dubbed ‘the Turkish Messi’, penned a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

Real faced stiff competition to sign from fierce riveal Barcelona to sign the Turkish youngster who would now team up with another prodigy, Jude Bellingham.

Guler scored four goals and supplied four assists last season, putting in a man-of-the-match display in the Turkish Cup final.

On international outing for Turkey, he became the youngest player to score for Turkey.

Guler made his Fenerbahce debut at just 16, provided an assist on his first Super Lig appearance and was handed the number 10 shirt last season.