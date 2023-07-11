Transfer: PSG ready to discard Mbappe for Osimhen

By Enitan Abdultawab

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer deadlock might take a complete turn in a few weeks as French champions Paris Saint-Germain plan to cash in on him before his contract runs out.

This plan is coming on the backdrop of Mbappe’s decision of not signing a new deal and hoping to exhaust his contract which runs till June 2024.

According to Diario AS, an Italian media outlet, with this divide of interest, PSG are aiming to sell Mbappe and look forward to hiring the service of Victor Osimhen.

In the last campaign, the Nigerian striker netted a whooping 31 goals across all competitions, helping Napoli clinched their first Scudetto trophy after 33 years.

Osimhen also became the first African player to win the Serie A Golden Boot in its 125-year history.

The 24-year-old has reiterated that he sees himself donning the Serie A outfit once again next season and Napolian president has confirmed it. However, the president hasn’t denied assessing a deal for the striker if ‘an indecent proposal arrives”.

“We will see Victor Osimhen wears our shirt next season, that we are sure of. And if there is a more than indecent proposal arrives, we will move on and find another top talent just as we did with Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen.”

Reports confirm that Napoli are hoping to see any interested club table not less than £150million to free the former Lille striker.

PSG know exactly what quality of striker they are looking to grab and will try as much as possible to sell 2018 World-cup Mbappe so they can get bring Osimhen’s agents to the deal table.