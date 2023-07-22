Transfer: Ola Aina set to join Dennis, Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Torino FC v FC Internazionale – Serie A Ola Aina of Torino FC reacts during the Serie A football match between Torino FC and FC Internazionale. Turin Italy Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Eagles defender, Olaoluwa Aina is reportedly set to join Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

According to the Telegraph, the 26-year-old is currently undergoing medical at the club and will sign a two-year deal.

The contract will also include an option for further season- a potential contract till June 2026.

Aina joins fellow Nigerian players, Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi at the City Ground.

He last played in the Premier League in the 2020/2021 season on loan with Fulham.

The versatile defender left Serie A club, Torino at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.