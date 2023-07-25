Transfer: Nottingham sign Anthony Elanga from Man United

By Efosa Taiwo

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Anthony Elanga from Manchester United.

The forward joins Forest for an undisclosed fee and has signed a five-year deal that will run till 2028.

“It’s a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well,” Elanga said. “It’s the perfect next step for me in my career.

“It’s a big step and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at the City Ground. I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place.”

He added: “I’ve been here with United and from the minute I stepped out for the warm-up, I could hear them from the changing room. It’s a special place but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special.

“I’m really ready for the challenge and I just want to embrace everything and get to work.”

Elanga joined Manchester United in 2014, rising through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making his senior debut towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

He went on to make 55 appearances for United, scoring four times. He also won the club’s Young Player of the Year award in 2020 .