Transfer: Nigerian midfielder, Nwakali joins Portuguese side GD Chaves

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has signed a three-year contract with Portuguese Primeira club GD Chaves.

The 25-year-old played for Spanish second division side SD Ponferradina in the 2022–2023 season. He scored once in 33 appearances for the team.

Nwakali was part of the Nigeria U-17 team that won the World Cup in 2015 and was named the best player of the tournament.

He has played for club sides such as Arsenal FC, MVV Maastricht, VVV-Venlo, and Huesca.