Transfer: Napoli wants Chukwueze to join ‘best friend’ Osimhen at club

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Serie A champions, Napoli, have joined the race to sign Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze as a potential move would see him join his friend and international teammate, Victor Osimhen at Naples.

Napoli are ready to battle AC Milan, Real Madrid, Aston Villa, and Newcastle to convince the talented winger, Chukwueze for a move to Italy.

Villarreal are willing to sell Chukwueze but his €30m price tag has discouraged his suitors.

According to Italian transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Napoli are keen to secure the signature of the 24-year old winger after his impressive displays for LaLiga club, Villarreal last season.

Napoli are looking to strengthen their attack as Chukwueze is considered a replacement for Mexican winger, Hirving Lozano, who is set for a potential departure during this transfer window.

The Italian champions are monitoring the Nigerian winger but the price currently set by Villarreal is considered too high.

Chukwueze joined the Yellow Submarine from Diamond Football Academy in 2019. The Villarreal winger has one year remaining on his contract and could leave on a free transfer next summer.

Napoli most valuable player, Victor Osimhen, would surely relish the prospect of reuniting with his ‘best friend’ Chukwueze in Naples.

The pair have formed a strong partnership for many years, most notably at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup where their excellent performances ensured Nigeria’s triumph at the competition.

24-year old Osimhen is a notable name in Italy who has established himself as Nigeria’s most prolific striker in Serie A history.

He scored 25 goals and added 4 assists in 32 league appearances to emerge as the highest goal scorer and lead Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years. Similarly, Chukwueze sits sixth on the list of Nigeria’s top-scoring players in La Liga history, with an impressive tally of 21 goals.

Napoli would relish the opportunity of having both talented Nigerian players at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. Their partnership at club level would indubitably bolster the club’s attacking prowess as they seek to defend their Serie A title and win more laurels.