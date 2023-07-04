Transfer: Mason Mount completes Man United medical ahead of £60m move

Mason Mount has completed a medical examination ahead of his proposed £60m move to Manchester United.

The deal is now being finalised and a formal announcement is expected in the next 24 hours.

The contract includes a £55m initial payment and a potential £5m of add-ons strongly dependent on appearances and success, according to SkySports.

Mount had already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract, with the option of a further year, a month before the agreement was reached between the two clubs.

He is expected to be formally announced as a United player this week and could make his debut for the club when they face Leeds in Oslo next week.

Mount has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and United initially had three bids rejected by their Premier League rivals.