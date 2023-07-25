Transfer: Manchester United edge closer to Sofyan Amrabat deal

Manchester United have made significant progress in their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat, with the Fiorentina midfielder now set to move to Old Trafford this summer.

The 20-time English champions have made two signings during the current window, bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea and Andre Onana from Inter Milan, with the latter widely expected to make his debut against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, ‘contacts are increasingly active’ between the two parties, with Amrabat now agreeing to make the move to Man United this summer.

The report claims that the Premier League outfit will be unable to finalise a deal until there have been some exits, but they are ‘betting’ on the midfielder, who is set to cost in the region of €30m (£25.9m) including bonuses

Amrabat’s contract with his Italian side is due to expire next June, and he has allegedly made it clear that he will not be signing an extension.