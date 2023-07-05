Transfer: Man Utd to offer Inter £38.5m for Onana after first bid rejected

Manchester United are not giving up just yet in their pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana after seeing their first bid rejected.

Reports claimed that Inter Milan rejected United’s opening bid for Andre Onana.

It is understood that Erik ten Hag’s side reportedly offered £34 million for him, but will now up the fee to £38.5 million as they intensify their chase of the Cameroonian.

Finding a new goalkeeper is United’s top priority after failing to reach agreement with David De Gea on a contract extension.

Ten Hag has been keen on bringing Onana to Old Trafford and they will try to sign the 27-year-old at all costs even though his transfer could cause them problems with Financial Fair Play.

Inter have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sell the goalkeeper for that amount but nothing is in writing