Transfer: Man United to sell other players to sign Amrabat

Manchester United will offer £30 million to Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat but will have to part ways with several players before signing the Moroccan international.

According to ‘The Guardian’, the English side will offer 30 million pounds to Fiorentina for the Moroccan international who they intend to bring in to further bolster their midfield after signing Mason Mount.

It is, however, reported that the Red Devils will have to sell several players before signing him.

Harry Maguire, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are the main contenders to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are favourites to secure the Moroccan’s services but they are not the only ones. Liverpool are also keeping an eye on his situation to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.