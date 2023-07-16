Transfer: Man City’s Riyad Mahrez agrees personal terms with Saudi’s Al Ahli

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez could be the latest big name to leave Europe for the Middle East as reports suggest that he has agreed personal terms with Saudi’s Al-Ahli.
The Algerian has two years left on his current contract at the Etihad after winning a historic triple with City last month.
Mahrez joined Manchester City in 2018 for a fee worth £60 million and could end his five-year stay at the Etihad this summer.
Per reports from CBS’ Ben Jacobs, Mahrez has reached a verbally agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, as the raid on European football’s biggest names continues in the Middle East.
While it is clarified that there is still work to be done on the club-to-club side of the deal over the next 24 to 48 hours, Mahrez himself is ‘keen’ on the move, and Al-Ahli hope to move fast in order to finalise their marquee signing of the summer.
