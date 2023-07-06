Transfer: Lautaro Martinez willing to play for Pochettino at Chelsea

Inter Milan’s Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez celebrates at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between Inter and AC Milan on February 5, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has reportedly indicated interest to play under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Football Insider reports that Martinez is keen on working with his fellow Argentina countryman at Chelsea.

Pochettino is understood to take to the 2022 World Cup winner who boasts a pressing style that aligns with Pochettino’s setup.

The Blues are keen to sign a new striker for Pochettino this summer transfer window after Kai Havertz joined Arsenal, and Romelu Lakaku is keen to leave the Blues on a permanent basis to Inter.

Martinez scored 28 goals and provided 11 assists in 57 games across competitions for Inter Milan last season.

The 25-year-old has three years left on his contract with Inter Milan, and he is valued by Transfermarkt at €85 million.