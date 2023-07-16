Transfer: I want Mbappe to join Chelsea – BBNaija star, Nengi

Former Brother Naija reality star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has expressed her wish to see Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, move to Premier League side, Chelsea this summer.
The reality star, on her Twitter account, made a supplication that the French captain sign for the English giants.
She tweeted, “Mbappe to Chelsea in Jesus name.”
Relationship between PSG and Mbappe went sour recently with the Frenchman unwilling to sign a new contract which could force the Ligue 1 champions to cash in on him.
The 24-year-old’s contract with PSG will expire next year, and the club does not want to take the risk of him leaving as a free agent next season.
Chelsea are currently in the market for a proven goal scorer who could help them atone for their miserable performance last season.
