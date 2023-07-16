Transfer: I want Mbappe to join Chelsea – BBNaija star, Nengi

Former Brother Naija reality star, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has expressed her wish to see Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, move to Premier League side, Chelsea this summer.

The reality star, on her Twitter account, made a supplication that the French captain sign for the English giants.

She tweeted, “Mbappe to Chelsea in Jesus name.”

MBAPPE TO CHELSEA IN JESUS NAME 🙏 — Nengi Rebecca Hampson 👑 (@nengiofficial) July 15, 2023

Relationship between PSG and Mbappe went sour recently with the Frenchman unwilling to sign a new contract which could force the Ligue 1 champions to cash in on him.

The 24-year-old’s contract with PSG will expire next year, and the club does not want to take the risk of him leaving as a free agent next season.

Chelsea are currently in the market for a proven goal scorer who could help them atone for their miserable performance last season.