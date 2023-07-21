Transfer: Fiorentina deny Manchester United bid for Sofyan Amrabat

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Italian side Fiorentina have denied receiving an offer from Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat.

This comes after reports emanated in Italy earlier this week claiming that United had submitted a bid for the 26-year-old that left Fiorentina ‘unimpressed’ for it failed to match their £25 million asking price.

Coach Erik ten Hag has previously worked with the Morocco international during his breakthrough season at FC Utrecht and it seems the relationship would be key in the transfer.

According to Fiorentina’s general manager Joe Barone, the Serie A club are yet to receive an official bid for the midfielder this summer.

’Barone told Sky Sport Italia: ‘He [Amrabat] is also very attached to the team and to me too, we speak in English and we talk almost every day.

‘At the moment nothing official has arrived, I told him to come here concentrated because he is a Fiorentina player.

‘He must have his head here and be ready for the start of the league, then if something comes we’ll evaluate it.

‘We have an already very strong midfield department.’

With the club’s denial of the transfer rumours, Sofyan Amrabat has been told to focus on starting the season with Fiorentina.

In recent months, English clubs Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham have been linked with the midfielder.