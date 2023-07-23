Transfer: Everton sign Danjuma on loan from Villarreal

Everton have signed Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal, just months after the Netherlands forward rejected an offer to move to Goodison Park.

Danjuma chose to join Tottenham on loan in January despite receiving a similar offer from Everton.

But the 26-year-old endured a difficult spell at Tottenham, scoring only once in his nine Premier League appearances.

Danjuma agreed to accept Everton’s latest approach amid interest in him from Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

“It’s been a long time coming to join such a massive club as Everton and it makes me proud,” he said.

“I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the club and it’s second time lucky for me.

“I know I did not move to the club in January, that was because there was some uncertainty over the manager situation at that time, but I think it makes it even more beautiful for me to join now.”

Danjuma is Everton boss Sean Dyche’s second close-season signing after former Aston Villa defender Ashley Young joined on a free transfer.

“I hope to bring a lot of goals and a lot of assists. The manager has improved the team and there is a process ahead with him in charge that I am excited to be part of,” said Danjuma, who will wear Everton’s number 10 shirt.

“There’s no vein in my body that doubts my quality, and I’m very determined to now show that for the Evertonians.”

Capped six times by the Netherlands, Danjuma was Villarreal’s top scorer during their run to the Champions League semi-final in 2022.

He subsequently fell out of favour at the La Liga club and joined Bournemouth on loan in January 2020.

However, he failed to net a single goal as Bournemouth were relegated to the Championship.