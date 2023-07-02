Transfer: De Gea in shock move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

David de Gea could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr are plotting a summer move for the goalkeeper.

The Spain international is a free agent following the expiry of his Manchester United contract on June 30.

De Gea was offered a contract on reduced terms at Old Trafford, with no final resolution reached between player and club.

While talks are ongoing with the Red Devils, the 32-year-old is considering his options elsewhere.

According to The Sun, Al Nassr are preparing to offer him a potential £250,000-a-week contract to move to Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen if De Gea is keen to move to Saudi Arabia, where he would link up with former teammate Ronaldo.