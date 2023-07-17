Transfer: Chelsea to bid for Barcelona star, Dembele

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea are considering making a surprise bid for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele, who has a €50 million release clause in his contract.

The Blues will look to bolster their squad following the departure of over 10 first-team players, including attacker Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech, who is also set to leave.

According to Football Transfers, Dembele is a surprise name on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea list.

The French international has a year left on his contract.

Dembele scored 8 goals and provided 9 assists in 35 appearances last season for the Barceona, as they won the Spanish La Liga.