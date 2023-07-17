Transfer: Chelsea to bid for Barcelona star, Dembele

By Ayobami Okerinde
Chelsea are considering making a surprise bid for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele, who has a €50 million release clause in his contract.
The Blues will look to bolster their squad following the departure of over 10 first-team players, including attacker Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech, who is also set to leave.
According to Football Transfers, Dembele is a surprise name on Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea list.
The French international has a year left on his contract.
Dembele scored 8 goals and provided 9 assists in 35 appearances last season for the Barceona, as they won the Spanish La Liga.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.