Transfer: Chelsea reject West Ham bid for Conor Gallagher

Chelsea have rejected a bid worth a reported £40m from fellow London side, West Ham for Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old English midfielder has two years remaining on his contract.

Gallagher, a Chelsea academy graduate, made his Chelsea debut in August 2022 after he enjoyed a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season.

He also won the award for Crystal Palace Player of the Year and made his England debut.

Gallagher scored three goals in 45 appearances as he made his debut for Chelsea, last season.

Chelsea’s ownership group led by Todd Boehly has tried to avoid allowing players to enter the last years of their contracts, a situation that led to Mason Mount’s £55m move to Manchester United.

Gallagher is currently on the club’s pre-season tour of the USA.

Although Pochettino is reported to have the midfielder in their plans for the season, there is a chance he could leave.