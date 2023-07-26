Transfer: Chelsea close in on deal for Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing personal terms with forward Mohammed Kudus as they look to secure the services of the Ghanaian international.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old is believed to have been settled at £40million and Kudus is keen to join the Blues this summer.

Kudus is in the final two years of his contract at Ajax and is open to leaving the club should the right offer come along.

The Eredivisie side poached Kudus in 2020 for £8million after impressing at FC Nordsjaelland.

The exit of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic have created a void in the frontline for the Blues with Mauricio Pochettino on the hunt for a fit to shore up the attack.

Kudus has been identified as someone who fits the mould and his willingness to play for the club helps in facilitating a deal.