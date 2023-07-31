Transfer: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign defender Alex Disasi for 45m euros (£38.57m).

The 25-year-old French international is set to become The Blues’ third major signing of the summer with forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku having joined from Villarreal and RB Leipzig respectively.

The transfer comes as Chelsea won the inaugural Premier League Summer Series after a 2-0 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Disasi will fill in as another option at the right-sided center-back position following the injury to Wesley Fofana.

Fofana has had surgery on his knee and manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was hopeful the player would return from injury at some point this season.

Chelsea’s options at center-back are Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill, who has interest from Brighton, as well as Benoit Badiashile, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained last season.

Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and former captain Cesar Azpiliceuta have all departed the club so far this summer.

Disasi will offer Chelsea another option as a right-sided center-back.

He has made 118 appearances for Monaco since joining the Ligue 1 club from Stade de Reims in August 2020.

The 25-year-old played in all 38 of Monaco’s Ligue 1 games last season and has earned four caps for France, including three appearances for France at last year’s World Cup.