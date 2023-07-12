Transfer: Bayern Munich to offload Sadio Mane, six others for Kane

Bayern Munich are set to offload winger Sadio Mane and six other players to pool funds together to sign striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer transfer window.

Bundesliga champions have been on the tail of Kane for the last couple of months.

The Bavarians are hoping to recruit the England captain as they struggled without a proper number nine last season.

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are looking to sell seven of their players, including Mane, to raise funds for a potential third offer for Kane.

Recall that Mane was signed last summer as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona, but the Senegalese has not lived up to expectation.