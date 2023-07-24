Transfer: Barcelona to hold talks with PSG over Mbappe transfer

By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona are set to meet with officials from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday to discuss the possible transfer of star striker Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman’s future has been a huge topic of discussion this summer after he refused to extend his contract beyond 2024.

PSG have been trying to offload him this summer or get him to renew, but the Frenchman does not agree to either options and wishes to leave for free in 2024.

This has forced PSG to eject Mbappe from their pre-season tour and officially list him in their transfer list for this summer.

Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal are reported to have offered a world-record €300 million fee to sign the World Cup winner with long-time admirer Real Madrid still much on his tail.

However, according to L’Equipe, Barcelona are now set to get into the fray for the PSG star with reports claiming that they would be willing to put the names of several players on the table as they do not have the money to sign him in an outright cash deal.