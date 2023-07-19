Transfer: Barcelona sign Oriol Romeu from Girona

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu from Girona.

Since Sergio Busquets exited the club this summer following the expiration of his contract, the Catalan Giants have been on the lookout for a suitable replacement.

Romeu, a former La Masia graduate, seemed to tick the box for the Barca management with a deal now sealed.

Romeu is Barcelona’s fourth signing of the summer thus far, with Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan joining as free agents, and the club also recently confirmed Brazilian prodigy Vitor Roque – who will not arrive until 2024.

Barcelona are hoping to continue their summer spending spree.

Club president Joan Laporta has confirmed there are plans to sign a new right-back and one final midfielder.