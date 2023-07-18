Transfer: Aubameyang to take huge pay cut to join Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to join Marseille and is willing to take a pay cut to end his Chelsea nightmare.

Chelsea held out for £5 million for the 34-year-old with the deal hinge on whether the Blues are willing to forgo a transfer fee and let him leave for nothing.

Marseille had hoped to sign Aubameyang on a free after the striker agreed a two-year contract, with an option of a further year, to move to Ligue 1.

Should Chelsea demand a transfer fee then Aubameyang could lose out financially, as Marseille are likely to want to renegotiate the terms of his contract.

Aubameyang is thought to earn around £150,000 a week at Chelsea and will take a significant drop in wages to join Marseille.

Talks are continuing, with all parties keen to strike a deal for Aubameyang to leave Chelsea after a difficult year at Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea for £12m last summer to be reunited with Thomas Tuchel, but the German was sacked less than a week later.

In 22 appearances for Chelsea last season, Aubameyang scored just three goals.