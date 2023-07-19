Transfer: Aubameyang to join Marseille from Chelsea

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will join French side Olympic Marseille on a three-year deal until June 2026.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano reports that Aubameyang is set to complete a move to Marseille on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 from Barcelona for €12 million and signed a two-year deal.

He made his debut in the Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagbreb on September 6, 2022.

After managerial changes, his game time was limited, and he was later excluded from the 25-man squad in the knockout stages of the 2022–23 Champions League campaign.

Aubameyang scored 3 goals in 21 appearances for the Blues.