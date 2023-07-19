Transfer: Andre Onana admits Manchester United move ‘irresistible’

By Ayobami Okerinde

Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana has admitted that the allure of playing in the Premier League and for Manchester United is one of the reasons he left Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old is expected to join the Red Devils for £43.8 million plus add-ons. He is set to reunite with United manager, Ten Hag, whom he worked with while at Ajax.

Onana told Gazzetta dello Sport: “The important thing is to be honest and always tell people the truth. I am a person who always wants new challenges.

“Playing in the Premier League and for a club like Man United is irresistible. All parties wanted this to happen.

He also disclosed that he would also be happy if he stayed at Inter Milan.

“But what matters is that, even if I had stayed, I would have been equally happy because I never had any problems at Inter. Indeed, a magic was born in Milan that is almost difficult to explain.”