Transfer: AC Milan submit bid to sign Chukwueze

VILLARREAL, SPAIN – APRIL 15: Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal CF scores the team’s first goal which is later disallowed during the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on April 15, 2023 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

AC Milan have made an opening bid for Super Eagles and Villareal winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

The Serie A giants have been on the tail of the 24-year-old as the man to bolster the right side of their attack.

The Rossoneri have now thrown their hat in the ring as they submitted an opening bid to the Yellow Submarine for the Nigerian international.

The bid, according to reports, is understood to be around the region of €35million.

Chukwueze reportedly has a €65m release clause on his contract.

It is still unclear whether Villarreal will shift grounds on their asking price.

The 24-year-old has one-year remaining on his contract and is not willing to extend his stay at the Estadio de la Ceramica.