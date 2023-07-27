Transfer: AC Milan complete signing of Chukwueze from Villareal

By Efosa Taiwo
AC Milan have completed the signing of Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal in a deal worth around €28m including add-ons.
The Nigerian forward put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will run till 2028.
The Rossoneri confirmed the deal on their Twitter page on Thursday.
The 23-year-old arrived on Wednesday for his medical tests which he passed leading to his
five-year contract sealed today.
A statement from the Rossoneri confirmed that Chukwueze has chosen the Number 21 jersey for this season at San Siro.
According to Sky Sport Italia, the deal was struck for €20m plus up to another €8m in various add-ons and performance-related bonuses.
