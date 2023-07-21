Transfer: AC Milan close to sealing Chukwueze deal

Serie A club, AC Milan are on the verge of completing a move for Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are advancing between both clubs.

After closing in on Noah Okafor deal, AC Milan are working to complete also the agreement for Samuel Chukwueze 🇳🇬



Negotiations advancing with Villarreal as player already agreed personal terms — he’s keen on the move. 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/29dmrBKFyg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

It is understood the Rossoneri already have an agreement with the Nigeria international, who is keen on the move.

The Italian giants will pay €30 million to sign Chukwueze after Villarreal agreed to lower their asking price.

The 24-year-old who was named the Best African player in La Liga last season has one year left on his contract with the Yellow Submarine.