Transfer: AC Milan close to sealing Chukwueze deal

Serie A club, AC Milan are on the verge of completing a move for Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze.
According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are advancing between both clubs.
It is understood the Rossoneri already have an agreement with the Nigeria international, who is keen on the move.
The Italian giants will pay €30 million to sign Chukwueze after Villarreal agreed to lower their asking price.
The 24-year-old who was named the Best African player in La Liga last season has one year left on his contract with the Yellow Submarine.
