Transfer: 35-year-old Jonny Evans rejoins Man United

By Enitan Abdultawab

Jonny Evans has rejoined Manchester United from Leicester City eight years after leaving the club.

United made this known via their official Twitter account on Tuesday.

ℹ️ Erik has named a 24-man travelling squad for tomorrow's clash with Lyon, including Jonny Evans, who has signed a short-term deal.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2023

The club noted that the player had impressed coach Erik Ten Hag during some first-team sessions and thus was handed a short-term deal to add to enable him to take part in the pre-season tour.

Evans has immediately joined the squad and was even named in the 24-man squad travelling to take on Olympique Lyonnais tomorrow at Edinburgh.

Prior to his move, the Irish International had trained with the club’s Under 21s where he was weighing his transfer options before before being noticed by Ten Hag who decided to snap him for a while.

Evans was a Manchester United academy who spent loan stints at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland.

The 35-year-old afterwards played for West Bromich Albion and Leichester before eventually returning to Manchester United.