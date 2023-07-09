Accident on Lagos-Badagry expressway claims multiple lives

By Efe Onodjae

An undisclosed number of people, on Sunday morning, lost their lives on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Agemowo area, Olorunda local council development area of Lagos State as two tippers and an 18-passenger bus had a head-on collision.

An eyewitness named Manoah, told Vanguard majority of passengers in the commercial bus lost their lives.

Manoah said: “The bodies are being transported to the morgue at Badagry General Hospital, where their families can come and identify them.”

Details soon…