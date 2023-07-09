Accident on Lagos-Badagry expressway claims multiple lives

By Efe Onodjae
An undisclosed number of people, on Sunday morning, lost their lives on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Agemowo area, Olorunda local council development area of Lagos State as two tippers and an 18-passenger bus had a head-on collision.
An eyewitness named Manoah, told Vanguard majority of passengers in the commercial bus lost their lives.
Manoah said: “The bodies are being transported to the morgue at Badagry General Hospital, where their families can come and identify them.”
Details soon…
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.