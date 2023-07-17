Tragedy: Ondo council chairman, vice, die in one week

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Palpable apprehension has gripped workers in the Akure North council area of Ondo state, following the death of their chairman and his vice within a week.

The council boss, Ogbesetore Bankole died last week after a brief illness and his vice stepped in.

But, the vice chairman, Anthony Adebusola, who was the Acting chairman, also died last Saturday, thereby sending anxiety across the council area and beyond.

In a chat with Vanguard, the former commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Saka Ogunleye confirmed the death of the vice chairman.

Ogunleye said that “It is on a sad note, painful and pathetic that I’m here again to announce the tragic death of our council vice chairman Hon Anthony Adebusola.

“This unfortunate death occurred yesterday after a brief illness. Painful that we lost both our elected council chairman and his amiable loyal vice chairman within one week.

“Like a bad movie so sad a story. Ko ye mi oo. I urge you all to pray for us and the family members the two of them left behind.”

Recall that the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late Chairman last weekend.