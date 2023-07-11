Traditional healer denies defiling fiancée’s daughter

A traditional healer, Boluwatife Sangosanya, charged with defiling his fiancee’s six-year-old daughter, on Tuesday denied committing the offence.

He made the denial before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sangosanya is standing trial on a count charge of defilement.

The defendant, while being led in evidence by his counsel, Mr Adenerele Adegorioye, told the court that his fiancee’s child had typhoid and malaria when she was brought to his house.

He said he did not sexually abuse the minor.

He said: “The child lives with her grandmother; so, sometimes she stays for a week or three days with us before she goes back, as she has to go to school.

“It is not true, I made herbs for her to bathe with and also gave her one to drink, and she was healed after the treatment.

“I did not touch her private part, I was not the one that bathed her, it was my female worker and, sometimes, her mother.”

During cross-examination by Lagos State counsel, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, the defendant said that he only occupied one room out of seven rooms he rented.

He said that he shared the room with his fiancée, adding that they both stayed in the same room with the child whenever she was around.

“When the child is not sick, she follows her mother to work. I do not send her on errands because I have workers who I send.

“She also plays in the area with other children who are of the same age with her,” the defendant said.

After the testimony, the defence counsel informed the court that he would be closing defence.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until Oct. 3 for the adoption of final written addresses.

Child defilement is punishable with life jail under Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015.(NAN)