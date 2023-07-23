Traders lose millions as fire razes 10 shops in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the early hours of Sunday following a fire outbreak in ATC area of Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

No fewer than 10 shops were affected by the inferno, which started at about 3 a.m.

Gabriel Olayinka, Chief Executive Officer of Taraba News, a media outlet, who lost two shops, urged the government to come to their aid.

He lamented that his goods, including stationery, were all burnt to ashes.

He urged the state governor and other well-to-do individuals and groups to come to the aid of all the affected persons.

As at the time of filing this report, the victims were still counting their losses.