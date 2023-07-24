Traders count loses as fire razes 10 shops in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in the early hours of yesterday following a fire outbreak in ATC area of Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

No fewer than 10 shops were affected by the inferno, which started at 3 a.m.

Chief Executive Officer of Taraba News, a media outlet, Gabriel Olayinka, who lost two shops to the fire, urged the government to come to their aid.

He lamented that his goods, including stationeries, were all burnt to ashes.