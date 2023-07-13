Tor Tiv, TLM seek collective effort in tackling leprosy

…unveils new TLM nat’l building

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Orcivirigh Prof James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, and The Leprosy Mission, TLM, in Nigeria, have called on medical experts, stakeholders and other concerned Nigerians to join in the fight against leprosy.

This was as he said with such synergy, leprosy would be drastically defeated and bring complete restoration and dignity to those affected by the disease and other neglected tropical cases across the country.

The Monarch spoke at the commissioning of the New Leprosy Mission Nigeria National Coordination Office Building, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He pointed out that the development of the new edifice marked a significant milestone in the fight to completely eradicate leprosy.

He said: “Building will serve as a hub to expand its reach and foster greater collaboration with stakeholders at all levels as well as enhance its research capabilities and sustain its interventions towards transforming the lives of the people and communities affected by leprosy.

“Leprosy is curable, treatable, preventable, not hereditary and contagious therefore all stigma and prejudice associated with it should be eradicated and give more love, acceptance and support to the people affected,” the Begha u Tiv stressed.”

On his part, the National Director, TLM, Dr. Sunday Udo, while applauding major stakeholders that contributed to the completion of the building, said: “The commissioning of our new office building, not only celebrates the physical manifestation of our growth and progress but also signifies a significant milestone in our organisation’s history. TLM-Nigeria is part of a global Fellowship operating in 33 countries, As a global entity. TLM will be 150 years old next year.

“In 2001 the Federal Government of Nigeria invited The Leprosy Mission to support its fight against leprosy and was asked to coordinate this support in four states. However, the organisation has grown exponentially through the years, fuelled by the passion, commitment, and unwavering dedication of its Board, staff and partners.

“Today, The Leprosy Mission- Nigeria operates in 27 states nationwide, expanding its reach and impact on an unprecedented scale and striving for zero transmission of leprosy, zero disabilities, and zero discrimination. In addition to its leprosy-focused initiatives, the organisation has extended its services to address other neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), tuberculosis (TB), and cross disabilities. This increased responsibility came with the need to increase our office space.”