Top Insurance Companies Join P2Vest InsuranceParasol, Increasing Coverage Possibilities

P2vest Technology Limited, has announced the addition of new Insurance partners – Heirs Life Assurance, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, and Noor Takaful Limited to its prestigious network of partners already active on its new Insurance marketplace – InsuranceParasol.

With a large selection of top-notch insurance products and services available to customers, these additions further improve P2Vest InsuranceParasol’s promise of delivering premium insurance products to users.

Speaking on the new partnerships, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, P2Vest Technology, Austine Abolusoro stated “We are thrilled to welcome our new partners on P2Vest InsuranceParasol platform.

These partnerships serve as a reinforcement to our dedication to improving the quality of insurance services for our customers. We give our users access to a full range of insurance options, from comprehensive and third-party motor insurance to health and life which is tailored to their individual needs. This can only be achieved by bringing together reputable providers from across various insurance segments.’’

P2vest is gradually making a name for itself as a top mobile app for insurance solutions, peer-to-peer lending and bailing friends out of financial strain. Thus, providing both individuals and companies with simple access to crucial protection. With the addition of these new partners, P2vest reaffirms its dedication to offering its expanding user base unrivalled simplicity, variety, and value.

P2vest cutting-edge mobile app which has the InsuranceParasol offers a user-friendly interface for simple policy purchasing, premium management, and claims processing. P2vest continues to be at the forefront of promoting financial inclusion and transforming the insurance industry by utilizing technology and strategic alliances.

P2vest is the first startup fully licensed by FCCPC and NAICOM to launch an insurance marketplace product. Some of their Insurance partners include; Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance, Universal Insurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, WellaHealth, PRA Insurance Brokers Limited, AIICO Insurance Plc, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Leadway Assurance and Royal Exchange Insurance.

Individuals and businesses can visit the website here for more information or download the P2vest app from the Google or Apple play store.