Top Boko Haram Commander, one other  surrender

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A top Commander of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād otherwise known as Boko Haram, Khaid Malam Ali and his lieutenant Bunu Umar has surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East of Borno state.

It was gathered that Ali and his fighters were dislodged by the ISWAP terrorists group after they coordinated a raid at the hideouts of Boko Haram in Bula Alhaji Garwaye in the fringes of Sambisa forest Near Bama LGA on, July 5, 2023

Vanguard earlier reported last week how the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), killed scores of Boko Haram fighters, including their women and children.

Sources told Vanguard on Sunday that “Ali was a Commander of the terrorists in Sabil Huda and Njumia. He laid down his arms due to the fear of Battle field elimination”