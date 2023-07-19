Tobi Amusan faces suspension over alleged missed drug tests

Tobi Amusan, world champion and world record holder in the 100m hurdles, risks being suspended over a charge of missed drug tests, but has promised to contest it.

Amusan looking to defend her title at next month’s World Athletics Championship in Budapest shared the development on her Instagram handle.

She disclosed that she was charged with three missed drug tests within a 12-month period, which could result in a two-year suspension, even if an athlete has never failed a drug test.

She wrote: “Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.’ I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.”

Amusan set the current world record for the women’s 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year’s World Athletics Championships.