To end sit-at-home, share N50k palliatives every Monday – Shehu Sani advises

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has proffered a solution to end the sit-at-home menace crippling the economy of the South-East region.

Recall that the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has been declaring a series of sit-at-home orders in the South-East region in protest of the continued detention of the leader of the proscribed group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Senator Sani suggested that since the sit-at-home is usually observed on Mondays, the government should consider dolling out N50,000 palliatives to South-East residents in market places every Monday to have them defy the sit-at-home order.

The former lawmaker wrote, “Share 50k palliatives in the market every Monday to end sit-at-home.”

His suggestion, however, sparked conflicting reactions with some tweeps embracing the proposed solution while others questioned its sustainability,